Kim Kardashian Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair And Bleached Eyebrows
But she's already back to brunette.
Kim Kardashian is never one to shy away from switching up her looks — even if it lasts no more than a couple hours. This time, the social media star and founder of Skims went full on platinum blonde — with bleached eyebrows. And Kardashian is unrecognizable in the finished look.
On Thursday, she started documenting the transformation on her Instagram story, posting a video with bleach sitting on her brows. "Can you guess what the set vibes are today?" she asked her followers. She then took to her story to debut her bleached brows.
"So it's really cute guys, my bleached brows," she said in the video. "I'm into it. Can't wait to show you guys the final look!"
Later in the day, the KKW beauty guru posted a shot of the final look: an old-Hollywood-reminiscent platinum blonde waved lob (long bob) paired with her freshly bleached brows. Based on her first story, the transformation was for some kind of photoshoot, although it's hard to say for what; it could've been for any of her or her sisters' many businesses.
Shortly after she showed off the new look, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a mirror selfie, which showed her signature dark locks and arched brows. "I'm back to dark already don't worry," she captioned it.
The other day, Kardashian was spotted incognito with a blonde wig and hat over her dark tresses. Perhaps her experimenting with these blonde looks means she's considering going full-on blonde again. And just in time for summer!