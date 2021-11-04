Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Hung Out for a Third Time This Week

Out of all the unexpected celebrity pairings we didn't see coming, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were definitely at the top of our list. And while the reality star and comedian's relationship has been previously labeled as "just friends," sources are now saying that they are "a little more" than that.

On Wednesday, Kim and Pete were spotted out to dinner in New York for the second night in a row, marking their third outing this week. The two joined friends at Zero Bond, but arrived separately — Pete first and then Kim, who wore a black crushed velvet dress with pointed-toe booties and nighttime sunglasses. Their group date came two days after the pair were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm, and just 24 hours following a private meal at one of Pete's favorite restaurants on Staten Island, Campania.

"Kim and Pete spent time together in Staten Island at one of his favorite spots, Campania restaurant," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun. Both are recently single and have bonded over that."

A second insider added, "Kim and Pete like each other. They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it's a little more than that right now. They're having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim."