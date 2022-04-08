Kim Kardashian Stepped Out with Pete Davidson in a High-Slit Latex Gown
Last night, Kim Kardashian brought Pete Davidson along as her date to the premiere of her family's new reality series, The Kardashians. And while the pair skipped walking the red carpet together, they did manage to sneak in a cute moment of PDA upon their arrival. Before entering Goya Studios in Los Angeles, the two were spotted adorably holding hands outside the theater. Moments later, Kim went on to greet fans and pose for photos, while Pete supported her from a distance.
For their first official event as a couple, Kim marked the occasion in a liquid silver latex gown by Thierry Mugler. The skintight dress featured a bustier bodice and a thigh-high slit, and Kardashian accessorized with a coordinating choker, earrings, and bracelets on each wrist. She swept her dark tresses into an elegant updo with two sections of hair framing her face.
Pete, on the other hand, went for a much more casual look, opting for a black blazer over a T-shirt (in lieu of a button-down), and on bottom, he contrasted his dark slacks against stark white sneakers.
Kim and Pete shared a cute "one-on-one moment" together inside the theater, and following the premiere, they jetted off in their silver Maybach — according to The Daily Mail.
Earlier this week, Kim said she felt "at peace" with her relationship with Pete while promoting the Hulu show on Good Morning America. Speaking to host Robin Roberts about the pair's unexpected romance, she explained, "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."