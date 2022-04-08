Kim Kardashian Stepped Out with Pete Davidson in a High-Slit Latex Gown

Last night, Kim Kardashian brought Pete Davidson along as her date to the premiere of her family's new reality series, The Kardashians. And while the pair skipped walking the red carpet together, they did manage to sneak in a cute moment of PDA upon their arrival. Before entering Goya Studios in Los Angeles, the two were spotted adorably holding hands outside the theater. Moments later, Kim went on to greet fans and pose for photos, while Pete supported her from a distance.