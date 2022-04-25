Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is "Definitely" Wearing Pete Davidson's Sweatpants on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has seemingly doubled her wardrobe options by swiping clothes from Pete Davidson's closet. After six months of dating, the couple has officially reached the wardrobe-swapping stage of their relationship — at least according to several very observant fans.

On Sunday, Kim shared a slideshow of poolside snapshots on Instagram, and in the photos, she paired her SKIMS with what appeared to be her boyfriend's sweatpants. "☀️ Sunday in my @skims ☀️," Kim captioned the carousel, which featured the reality star in a nude sports bra and matching high-waisted underwear that peeked out from beneath black sweats that slung super low on her hips. The pants in question were also way too long for Kim and extended way past her feet to the point that they weren't even visible in the frame.