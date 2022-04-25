Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is "Definitely" Wearing Pete Davidson's Sweatpants on Instagram
Kim Kardashian has seemingly doubled her wardrobe options by swiping clothes from Pete Davidson's closet. After six months of dating, the couple has officially reached the wardrobe-swapping stage of their relationship — at least according to several very observant fans.
On Sunday, Kim shared a slideshow of poolside snapshots on Instagram, and in the photos, she paired her SKIMS with what appeared to be her boyfriend's sweatpants. "☀️ Sunday in my @skims ☀️," Kim captioned the carousel, which featured the reality star in a nude sports bra and matching high-waisted underwear that peeked out from beneath black sweats that slung super low on her hips. The pants in question were also way too long for Kim and extended way past her feet to the point that they weren't even visible in the frame.
"And Pete's sweats🤔😂 so cute either way," one fan questioned, while another was more sure, saying they were "definitely" the SNL star's pants. Even Kim's stylist Simone Harouche left a cryptic comment, writing: "My favorite pants!!!"
Kardashian's Instagram post came hours before she and Pete got dressed up and attended the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor in Washington, D.C. For the event, Kim ditched her SKIMS and put on a black sequined gown, and slicked her hair back into a sleek ponytail. Pete, for his part, coordinated with Kim in an all-black suit. So, technically that marks two milestones in one weekend: couple's clothes-swapping and matching outfits.