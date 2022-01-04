Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Jetted Off On a Couples Vacation

Bon voyage to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The two pop-culture phenomenons were seen boarding a private jet on Monday for a little post-holidays couple's vacation.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the 41-year-old reality star exited a vehicle at an airfield in preparation to board a jet. For the occasion, she wore an all-black, sleeveless look with extreme cutouts along her side. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star opted for a contrasting, all-white ensemble that consisted of a graphic long-sleeve tee, shorts, and a baseball cap.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images, John Shearer/WireImage

According to the publication, the couple's plane was en route to the Bahamas for a tropical getaway, the first official romantic trip the two have taken together — unless, of course, you count their excursions across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to Pete's native Staten Island. The stars have taken turns visiting each other on their respective turfs (Queen of Calabasas, King of Staten Island), but this marks their first joint vacation to uncharted territory.

A source confirmed the duo's travel plans to Entertainment Tonight. "Kim and Pete are on vacation spending time together," they shared. "The two weren't able to ring in the new year since she was with her family in California and Pete was hosting his NYE special in Miami."

The insider added that they both "know they have a busy couple of months coming up with her company rebrand and Pete filming various projects, so they wanted to take some time to spend together before things ramp up."

The baecation comes after a busy holiday season for both stars. Kim, of course, enjoyed a toned-down version of her family's annual Christmas Eve bash with her four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Pete co-hosted the NBC New Year's Eve special alongside Miley Cyrus.