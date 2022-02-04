The queen of Calabasas and the king of Staten Island: it's a real-life fairy tale for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and it feels like we're all just along for the ride. Since just about every one of their hand-holding outings and cross-country flights makes headlines, it's easy to forget that the two have only been a bona fide thing for a few months. Even in that short span, they've managed to hit several relationship milestones, so here's everything you need to know about these two unexpected lovers.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Credit: instagram.com/flavorflavofficial

October 2021

Kardashian makes her SNL hosting debut and stars in a sketch that has her playing Princess Jasmine opposite Davidson's Aladdin. The big moment comes eight months after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. The two have four children together: North West, Psalm West, Chicago West, and Saint West.

A few weeks after her gig, Kardashian and Davidson are spotted across the country at Knott's Scary Farm during a family outing with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. At the time, sources close to Davidson and Kardashian insisted things were just friendly.

November 2021

They're back in New York. Eagle-eyed fans spot Kim and Davidson on Staten Island at Campania and the next day, they had dinner at Zero Bond in Manhattan. Things seemed to be getting more than platonic when the two of them celebrated Davidson's birthday with Flavor Flav — and sort-of made their Instagram debut as a couple.

"The whole night, I was so honored to be in their presence," Flav told Entertainment Tonight. "One thing that I could say is Pete Davidson loves himself some Flavor Flav. Everything he does is, 'Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that.' So Kim said, 'OK, well, for your birthday, you are going to have Flavor Flav.' She sent for me and that's how I ended up there. I was the birthday gift."

According to Page Six, Kardashian is "constantly giggling" whenever she's with Davidson.

"She's acting like a teenager," a source said. "She's constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy."

December 2021

Sources close to the couple confirm that things are getting romantic.

"They're clearly not hiding their romance," a source told Us Weekly. "It seems like they want to just be able to do things any normal couple would do and have fun together."

Davidson gets photographed leaving a jewelry store in L.A. — and he's driving Kim's Rolls-Royce, so there's speculation that he managed to snag something very special for her.

January 2022

Kim and Davidson vacation in the Bahamas together after having so many date nights that we're losing count. The Daily Mail published photos of the couple boarding a private jet together. Fans assume Kim is paying homage to her beau with a P emoji Instagram caption and a baseball cap with the same letter featuring in a bikini selfie.

March 2022

Kim and Pete are finally Instagram official. On March 11, Kim posted the comedian to her grid for the first time. In one photo, the couple sat on the ground together appearing to make kissy faces at each other. Another snap was a close-up on Pete's face while the Skims founder pursed her lips in the background. A couple images in the carousel captured a solo Kim showing off her tinsel coat she loves to rewear.

The last slide was a meme from Ben Affleck's movie The Town, which she referenced in her caption writing the famous line, "Whose car are we gonna take?!"

April 2022

Kim has finally introduced Pete to her kids. In photos obtained by Daily Mail on April 3, Pete was photographed driving an electric MOKE car in pink with Kim's daughter, North West, in the passenger seat. According to TMZ, during the neighborhood joyride, Pete and North also dropped off pizza at Scott Disick's house in a nearby gated community with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, also in tow.

May 2022

Kim Kardashian Marilyn Monroe Dress and Pete Davidson 2022 Met Gala Credit: Getty Images