Kim Kardashian is finally giving us the play-by-play of her relationship with Pete Davidson and how it all came to be. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the businesswoman and reality star decided it was time to tell the cameras about her new fling with the Saturday Night Live alumnus Pete Davidson.

At the beginning of Thursday's episode, Kim remained tight-lipped when an off-screen producer questioned her about Davidson (though, she did take a phone call from him while filming a confessional). It wasn't until she had some "alone" time with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian that Kim decided to dish on her dating life.

"What's going on with you in your dating life?" Khloé questioned as the three sisters sat in the kitchen together, munching on their infamous salads. Kim looked at her sister, smiling widely for a moment before deciding how to answer. "Can't a girl just be happy and live?" she asked. "That's what I'm doing. That's just what I keep on saying, 'Happiness, peace, Zen, laughter.' That's all I want. And I got it."

Khloé pressed a little harder, saying, "Stand-up comedy?" Which prompted Kim to burst into a fit of laughs. "Alright, I'll take that as a yes," Khloé concluded.

In a confessional, Kim finally cracked to the crew. "OK, you guys have stalked me long enough. I'll finally answer you. So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like 'Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different.'"

But when the comedian didn't stick around for Kim's SNL afterparty, she had to take matters into her own hands. "Everyone was at my after party," she recalled. "[Pete] does not give me the time of day. So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL, and I was like 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?' and they were like, 'Yeah!'"

So, the SKIMS founder shot her shot and texted Davidson without any real expectations. "I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to be in a relationship with him,'" she said to the cameras. "I was just thinking like, 'Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there.'"

She added with a devious smile, "I was just basically DTF."

Kim also revealed that even though she technically made the first move, Davidson had been trying to contact her for months — even reaching out to mutual friends for Kim's number. "After we got together and it was like a thing, Megan Fox texts me and was like, 'Is this shit for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago, and I was like, 'Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. Like never going to happen, do not ask us,'" Kim said as she retold Fox's story.

Kim finally got candid with her sisters, spilling all the tea on her new relationship and how happy she is. "I mean I think that just I never knew that you could be so happy watching TV series and going to the gym," she gushed. "Like I actually don't care if I go out like this and have no makeup on. It's the most refreshing feeling to not feel like, 'Oh my god.'"

She added that the two even share a love of skincare. "I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept on complaining about this pimple," she remembered. "And one thing that we seriously have in common is we're obsessed with skincare and dermatologists. I fell asleep at 8:30 [p.m.], I was so tired, and I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew that I really needed it to go away."

While Kim loves Pete's fun persona and comedic timing, that's not even top of her list. "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I've ever met," she said. "Like the best heart. People always say he's so funny, and it has to do with how funny he is. That's like fourth on my list of why I like him. He always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace, he's really, really thoughtful and humble, and just so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine."

Toward the end of the scene, she made a juicy comment about her sex life, saying that everyone always told her — including her grandma, M.J. — that sex in her 40s would be the best of her life.