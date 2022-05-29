Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Matching Platinum Blonde Hair Now

After solidifying their coupledom in coordinating outfits just last month, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took the next logical step in their relationship and cemented their soulmate status with matching peroxide dye jobs. Memorably, Kim initially went platinum blonde while channeling Marilyn Monroe at this year's Met Gala, and weeks later, Pete seemingly followed her lead and dyed his hair the same shade (it helps when you have access to the same colorist).

On Friday, the comedian was spotted for the first time after taping his final episode of Saturday Night Live on the set of his girlfriend's latest SKIMS photoshoot. Taking a break outside, Pete wore a shower cap over his freshly-bleached hair. He paired his new mane with a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and Ugg boots. Kim, meanwhile, was seen standing next to him wearing a nude crop top, matching leggings and gloves, and Y2K shield shades.

Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Platinum Blonde Hair Credit: Getty

Despite Kim and Pete both being natural brunettes, they have previously dyed their hair blonde before even meeting each other. Kim has experimented with the shade ever since 2015 when she debuted her first-ever hair color change during Paris Fashion Week, while Pete has gone back and forth between brunette and blonde for years. In fact, the last time he was blonde wasn't too long ago. He recently sported bleached hair at the 2021 Met Gala in September.

Kim and Pete's latest matching moment comes after it was surprisingly revealed that the billionaire businesswoman was actually the one who shot her shot with the former SNL star — not the other way around. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim told producers how her and Pete came to be a couple. "I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like 'Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different,'" Kim began the story, adding that Pete didn't stick around for the afterparty so she had to ask a producer at SNL for his phone number.