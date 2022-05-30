Kim Kardashian Shared the Sweetest PDA-Filled Video with Pete Davidson on Instagram

In case their matching bleach-blonde hair wasn't convincing enough, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's new PDA-filled post is all the confirmation you need to know that the couple is head over heels, madly in love with one another.

On Sunday night, Kim shared a series of clips of her and Pete kissing on her Instagram Stories, as they showed off their twinning dye jobs. In the first video, the two are seemingly enjoying a chill evening at home in matching black outfits. After sticking their tongues out at the camera in sync, Kim and Pete shared a quick peck on the lips, before the comedian went in for a second smooch which adorably made the reality star giggle. They twinned in coordinating black sunglasses during the next slide, and for the final clip, Pete sweetly pulled Kim in for a hug and kissed the top of her head.

Kete's latest loved-up display comes after it was recently reported that two might be ready to take the next step in their relationship. "Kim and Pete are doing great. She definitely foresees a strong, healthy and promising future with him," a source previously told Entertainment Tonight. "He is so respectful of her and treats her like an absolute queen. He is completely enamored by her beauty and talent."

They added, "He thinks she's an awesome mom and would more than likely take their relationship to the next level in a heartbeat."