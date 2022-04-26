Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Currently on a Tour of the East Coast

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are on a tour of the East Coast, and on Sunday, the couple was spotted visiting Orlando, Florida. While the city seems like an unlikely hangout spot, what was even more surprising was their three-hour meeting at the Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Office, although the reason behind the gathering is unknown.

For the excursion, which was captured in photographs obtained by Daily Mail, Kim seemed to adopt the Saturday Night Live star's affinity for denim with baggy, crisscross-waisted jeans that she paired with a knotted white tank top and pointy-toed pumps that peeked out from under the long pants. The comedian wore a red and black flannel covered with decorative patches and black jogger sweatpants.

Following the Floridian visit, the duo headed to Washington D.C. to support Jon Stewart who was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on Sunday. During the ceremony, Pete jumped on stage to speak about his friend and joked, "The most controversial thing [Stewart's] done is be friends with me."

Kim sat in the audience with a slicked-back ponytail and black snakeskin dress — an outfit at which she gave followers a closer look on her brand new solo TikTok account. Her glam team — hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup extraordinaire Mario Dedivanovic — was featured in the video that was set to a voiceover that said, "So you're an artist, are you good at it?" To which Appleton and Dedivanovic mouthed "yes," before they flipped the camera onto Kim who took off her sunglasses to reveal flawless makeup and a long crimpy pony.