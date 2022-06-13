Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Completely Matched During a Tropical Getaway

They say couples start to look alike after a while, and this sentiment is ringing true for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. First, it was the matching platinum blonde hair, following Kim's infamous 2022 Met Gala appearance. And now, the unlikely pairing is twinning on the beach.

On Monday, the SKIMS founder posted a series of images from a tropical getaway with her boyfriend, in which the duo wore matching black swimsuits. For her part, Kim opted for a triangular-shaped string bikini that contrasted against her long white hair. The Saturday Night Live alumnus complemented his girlfriend with a bleached, spiky 'do and long black swim trunks (or basketball shorts, it's unclear.)

Pete appeared to take the first picture in the carousel which captured Kim lounging in a white kayak, and the comedian's feet and tatted legs also made an appearance. Other photos showed the duo holding oars in the small boat and sharing a smooch in the clear water. The reality star also shared a few selfies, naturally, and snapped a picture of Davidson's profile. The last slide was a video of Kim expertly posing for the camera.

"beach for 2," Kardashian captioned the gallery.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kissing Ocean Vacation Instagram Pictures Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the shapewear mogul opened up about her unexpected relationship with Davidson, describing her dating life as "Happiness, peace, Zen, laughter."