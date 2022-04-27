Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Kissed In Her Latest Instagram Video

Every time Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson step out together, photographs are plastered all over the internet and psychoanalyzed by just about everyone. After the release of her family's new show, The Kardashians, the shapewear mogul shared a PDA-filled post of her and the Saturday Night Live star staring into each other's eyes at a post-premiere pizza dinner. Kim has now posted the live version of the snap to her Instagram Story, which shows the comedian leaning in for a kiss.