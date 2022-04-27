Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Kissed In Her Latest Instagram Video
Every time Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson step out together, photographs are plastered all over the internet and psychoanalyzed by just about everyone. After the release of her family's new show, The Kardashians, the shapewear mogul shared a PDA-filled post of her and the Saturday Night Live star staring into each other's eyes at a post-premiere pizza dinner. Kim has now posted the live version of the snap to her Instagram Story, which shows the comedian leaning in for a kiss.
After a slew of photoshop accusations, the billionaire posted to her IG Story to clear the air on a few of the controversial photos in question. One was the image from the double date with Kim's sister, Kourtney, and Travis Barker at Los Angeles's Jon & Vinny's. Fans and media had claimed that the picture was photoshopped to tighten Pete's neck. Kim posted a screengrab of an article and wrote, "I guess Pete's jawline is snatched!!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he's laughing at in mid convo!" She added, "Wait I did add a grainy filter tho."
On the next slide, Kim shared the live version of the snap, which showed the two embracing before Pete leaned in to kiss her. "How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend ..." she wrote over the clip. While the beauty mogul's aim was to disprove the rumors, she set the internet ablaze with the sweet display of affection.
It seems like Kim is already fondly looking back at the night of the premiere, because yesterday, she also shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram from the event. The comedian made an appearance again in this gallery with a photo that captured him waiting outside of Kim's car and then taking her hand on the way into the event.
"We premiered two weeks ago and I'm blown away that we had the highest premiere in HULU History! Beyond grateful when we heard that news!!" she wrote in the caption.