Kim Kardashian Is "More in Love With Pete Davidson Than Ever"

Geographical distance has nothing on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who are currently thousands of miles apart, but closer than ever. Although Pete is currently living in Australia for a project, their hectic schedules aren't coming between them — in fact, it's having quite the opposite effect.

"Kim and Pete's relationship is going better than ever and they are closer and more in love than ever before," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They are both extremely busy with work, but they both make constant efforts to ensure that they see and spend time together on a relatively consistent basis, even if that means flying thousands of miles to be with each other."

And the couple is committed to their relationship and "will do whatever it takes to maintain and balance their professional and personal lives together."

After Pete's conversation about fatherhood on Kevin Hart's podcast, Hart to Heart, the insider confirmed that kids are something they've spoken about. "Kim's kids think Pete is so funny, playful and adore him. Pete definitely wants to be a dad and him and Kim have spoken about that, but they are focused on building their relationship right now."

The Saturday Night Live alumnus is currently down under filming Wizards! with Orlando Bloom. So, how do the two make long distance look so easy? Well for starters, having access to a private jet helps. The SKIMS founder recently visited the comedian in Australia during a quick, under-the-radar trip. The pair is also very good with communication, according to the outlet.

"Kim supports Pete by being attentive to him, checking on him, and texting and FaceTiming him when they're apart," the source added. "She has her own ways of making him feel special, and she certainly makes her presence known in his life. They have insane chemistry and can hardly keep their hands off of each other when they're together in person. Once Pete is done filming, they are hoping to take a trip together as a celebration of the project being wrapped combined with a 'reunion.'"