Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Stepped Out in Coordinating Denim Outfits

Kim Kardashian has a knack for dressing like her significant other. Given that the reality star looks effortlessly flawless in anything and everything, it makes it easy for her to switch up her style. As of late, her staples have been skintight head-to-to Balenciaga looks and Mugler latex, but it appears that the SKIMS founder is adapting her boyfriend Pete Davidson's love of blue jeans.

On Monday, the businesswoman and the Saturday Night Live star stepped out for a double date with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, at Los Angeles restaurant A.O.C. In images obtained by Daily Mail, Kim and Pete were spotted wearing coordinating couple looks that consisted of lots of denim. She wore high-waisted, distressed baggy jeans with a matching button down that she tucked in. Neon yellow pointy-toed heels peeked out of the wide-leg trousers, and she accessorized with a dainty necklace and bug-like shades.

Pete matched in light-wash jeans that he paired with a blue hoodie that read "Uncle Paulie's" on one side of the chest. The hood covered a baseball cap and he finished off the look with rectangular sunglasses and platform Converse sneakers. The couple left the restaurant with huge smiles and a little PDA. The comedian kept an arm around Kim's shoulder as she leaned into his side. Bezos and Sanchez followed closely behind them, though, and the reason behind the get-together is unclear.

Earlier in the day, Kim shared a couple snaps from a different double date with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fiancé, Travis Barker. Following the premiere of their new Hulu show The Kardashians, the four grabbed a late-night bite together. Kim shared two photos that captured the unlikely couple cuddling in a corner booth and lovingly looking into each other's eyes.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kim revealed that Pete first tried to get her number at the Met Gala, but thanks to her restrictive costume, she couldn't reach her phone. "I saw him at The Met and he knew I was hosting SNL, but it wasn't announced yet. And so I was like, he came up to me and we were talking about SNL," she explained. "And I was like, 'they better hurry up and announce it because I will not, you know ... I'm so nervous.'"