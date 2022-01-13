Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Do His and Hers Athleisure for a Low-Key Date Night

While Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox were out doing the most on their recent dinner date — from the outfits to the PDA — Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson did the opposite and kept their date night super low-key in comparison.

Looking like your average couple, Kim and Pete wore sweats while discount shopping and grabbing a slice of pizza at Jon & Vinny's in a Los Angeles strip mall, and after dinner, the two headed to a nearby Rite Aid for ice cream. Dressed in coordinating athleisure (see photos here), Kim wore leather "pantashoe" leggings with an oversized gray sweatshirt, while Pete opted for multi-color striped sweatpants, which he paired with a gray zip-up hoodie, a graphic tee, and a Dior baseball cap.

According to an on-looker at the restaurant, Kim and Pete ordered two large pizzas, a salad, and Diet Cokes. "It was a very casual date without much flirting," they told the Daily Mail. "No-one in the restaurant barely noticed them and Kim was on her phone at one point."

Their very normal night out came after the pair took a post-NYE trip to the Bahamas, where they went on a boat ride and lounged around by the pool together. There's no word yet on how their first major vacation as a couple went, but earlier this week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim always "has such a great time with Pete."