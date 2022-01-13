Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Do His and Hers Athleisure for a Low-Key Date Night
While Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox were out doing the most on their recent dinner date — from the outfits to the PDA — Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson did the opposite and kept their date night super low-key in comparison.
Looking like your average couple, Kim and Pete wore sweats while discount shopping and grabbing a slice of pizza at Jon & Vinny's in a Los Angeles strip mall, and after dinner, the two headed to a nearby Rite Aid for ice cream. Dressed in coordinating athleisure (see photos here), Kim wore leather "pantashoe" leggings with an oversized gray sweatshirt, while Pete opted for multi-color striped sweatpants, which he paired with a gray zip-up hoodie, a graphic tee, and a Dior baseball cap.
According to an on-looker at the restaurant, Kim and Pete ordered two large pizzas, a salad, and Diet Cokes. "It was a very casual date without much flirting," they told the Daily Mail. "No-one in the restaurant barely noticed them and Kim was on her phone at one point."
Their very normal night out came after the pair took a post-NYE trip to the Bahamas, where they went on a boat ride and lounged around by the pool together. There's no word yet on how their first major vacation as a couple went, but earlier this week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim always "has such a great time with Pete."
"He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor," the insider said. "It is nice for Kim to be around that. Pete knows how to talk to Kim. He is the most confident guy, but not cocky. It is why it works with them. Kim thinks Pete is super sexy and likes how he knows so much about comedy, since that is a world she doesn't know as much about. Kim is just going with the flow, but they are spending so much time together, and things are really good right now."