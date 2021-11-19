Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Confirmed They're Dating with a Romantic Handhold

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially official. After a private dinner in Staten Island, a friendly handhold on a rollercoaster, and several subsequent weeks of speculation, the two finally confirmed they're a couple with a PDA-filled outing in Palm Springs on Thursday.

In photos exclusively obtained by The Daily Mail, Kim and Pete were spotted holding hands (interlocked fingers, this time) while walking near her mom Kris Jenner's home in the desert, where they celebrated the SNL star's 28th birthday in matching pajamas the day before. For the romantic stroll, Kim dressed casually in a pair of gray sweatpants and a white bodysuit that matched her Yeezy sneakers. She wore no makeup and her hair down and past her waist.