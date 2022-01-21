Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Photos Seemingly Confirm Her Relationship with Pete Davidson There's more than one clue. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print After fans went into full-on detective mode when they spotted a mysterious shadow in Kim Kardashian's bikini-clad photo earlier this week, the reality star seemingly confirmed everyone's suspicions that it was her rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson with her latest post. On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a new set of sexy swimsuit snaps on the beach (presumably from her vacation with Davidson in the Bahamas), and dropped several clues that confirmed she and the SNL star are a couple. In the trio of photos, Kim posed in the sand while wearing a black string bikini, square sunglasses, and a baseball cap emblazoned with the letter "P" — the first initial of Pete's name. And in case Kim's followers didn't catch the "P" hat in the photos, she made another reference to the comedian in her caption, emphasizing the letter once again: "Beach 🅿️arty." RELATED: Kim Kardashian Announced Her Latest Beauty Release in Three Different Sheer Corsets Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since October — though, neither have confirmed the status of the relationship. Three months into whatever they'd like to label it, the pair are "still really into each other," according to sources. An insider told People that their "relationship is just perfect" and "fun and refreshing" for Kim. The mom of four reportedly "thinks Pete has many great qualities. He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids."

