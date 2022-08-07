Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wasn't Ready for "Something Serious" with Pete Davidson

Just when everyone thought another televised Kardashian wedding could be on the horizon, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up.

After nine months of dating, Kete called it quits on their relationship — reportedly because Kim wasn't ready to "settle down" with the Saturday Night Live star. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim thinks Pete is "so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him." The insider added, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

Kim began seeing Pete eight months after filing for divorce from Kanye West, and what she thought would just be a "fun fling" turned more serious. "Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet," the source explained.

Another source close to the couple confirmed that Kim and Pete's romance had ended while speaking to E! News on Friday, citing "long distance" and "hectic schedules" for the reason behind the breakup. Pete is currently filming Wizards! in Australia, while Kim is in Los Angeles running multiple businesses and being a mom to her four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Neither Kim nor Pete have confirmed the alleged split.