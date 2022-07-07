Kim Kardashian and North West Twinned with Matching Nose Chains at Paris Fashion Week

This week, 9-year-old North West officially sealed her status as a budding fashion icon. Attending the shows during Paris Couture Week alongside her mother Kim Kardashian, North has already found her own personal style, stepping out in her dad Kanye West's Pastelle varsity jacket from his never-released 2009 fashion line, as well as cheering on her mom from the front row at Balenciaga in black tattered jeans over sweatpants, an oversized sweatshirt, and chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs.

But arguably her best style moment was a mother-daughter one at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show on Wednesday. For the occasion, North and Kim showed off their mommy-and-me style with matching nose rings that featured long silver chains attached to their tiny sunglasses. They also coordinated their pinstriped outfits, with North opting for a white button-down and black tie underneath a vest paired with a long skirt, and Kim, in a recreation of one of Madonna's most unforgettable looks: a skintight pinstripe maxi dress with exposed, nude bra cups.

Getty

Kim accessorized her look with stiletto boots with a sculptural silver heel, a thick metal choker necklace, and coordinating bangles on each wrist. Meanwhile, North dialed up the grunge factor in chunky, lace-up combat boots.

Later in the evening, Kim stepped out for the Balenciaga afterparty solo, and pulled out another show-stopping accessory. Wearing a long, black sequined gown, Kim paired the dress with a matching tiny purse and a full mask that covered her entire face.

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Two questions: how does she see with that on, and most importantly, eat?!