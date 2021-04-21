Kim Kardashian and Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton Just Shared the Cutest Twitter Exchange
The Kardashians served as inspiration for the Featheringtons.
On Tuesday, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, A.K.A Penelope Featherington, A.K.A. (SPOILER) Lady Whistledown, tweeted at one of the show's biggest fans: Kim Kardashian.
Coughlan tagged Kardashian in a tweet letting her know that the Kardashians were a huge inspiration to her on-screen family's character development.
"As the world's number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this," the actress tweeted.
Kardashian's response to Coughlan's tweet was nothing less than expected, given that the Skims founder couldn't stop posting about the show while she binged it.
"WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!!" Kardashian fangirled. "This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"
The two continued their Twitter exchange, with Coughlan telling Kardashian they would "love to have" her visit set. She added that the designer who made her corset for the show, Mr Pearl, actually made Kardashian's corset for the Met Gala. Coughlan ended the exchange by declaring Kardashian the "Duchess of Calabasas."
The Netflix Twitter account even got in on the fun, tweeting "Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it ..."
OK, so like Kim K on Season 2 of Bridgerton?? This author shall like to see that!