Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly "A Lot Happier" Since Filing For Divorce From Kanye West
“It’s a new era for Kim.”
Kim Kardashian is ushering in a new era, and bible, we're here for it. This year has brought a lot of changes for the reality star — the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and filing for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.
But a source told E! News that she has actually been embracing these changes. "Kim is having a lot of fun right now. She feels free and is a lot happier," the source said. "It's a new era for Kim. She has been loving going out with friends, meeting new people and really being out and about again."
Of course, the KKW Beauty founder still has quite a lot of things on her plate to keep her busy — like her four children, multiple companies, and law studies — but the insider added that "everyone is so happy that she's finally making more time for herself."
Kardashian seems to be enjoying the single life quite a bit. This past weekend, the social media star galavanted around in Miami for the grand opening of Pharrell Williams' Goodtime Hotel with her friends Stephanie Shepherd, Jonathan Cheban, Maluma, and others.
"She loved being out in Miami and felt like herself again. Kim has also expressed if the right person came along, she'd be interested in dating again," the source said. "She doesn't want anything serious anytime soon but she's been liking connecting with people."
She's also enjoying spending time with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The insider told E! News that her siblings are happy she is in a better mindset. "Her sisters have been joking with her about how much happier she seems. They are all glad she's in a better place now."
According to the publication, another source added that Kim feels relieved to "no longer be in limbo with Kanye."
"She's feeling a lot lighter with that weight off her back," the source said. "She is not worried anymore and is enjoying her freedom. She is loving being able to do what she wants and make plans for herself. She is doing very well and is happy."