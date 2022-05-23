Kim Kardashian's Latest Manicure Subtly Paid Tribute to Pete Davidson

On Sunday, Kardashian posted a snap of her nails on her Instagram feed. The design featured a Barbie-pink ombré set of long acrylics with a rhinestone "P" embellishment on her ring finger. In the image, Kim showed off her nails and appeared to be sitting on a private jet, most likely departing from her sister Kourtney Kardashian 's Italian nuptials to Travis Barker.

Davidson was absent from the big family affair, probably because he was filming his final episode as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. During the season 47 finale, the comedian bid farewell to the sketch comedy series, which he joined in season 40 at a mere 20 years old, during the show's Weekend Update segment. "I never imagined this would be my life," he said to the camera as a throwback photo from his very first episode in September 2014 flashed on the screen. "Back then, I was just like a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was. Now everyone knows I'm white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work,"