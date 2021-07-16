Kim Kardashian Paired a Leather Crop Top With Lace-Up Pants
Leather-on-leather in 90-degree weather.
It was 90 degrees in N.Y.C. on Thursday and Kim Kardashian chose to hit the town in head-to-toe leather, as one does.
The reality star went full Coyote Ugly on a lower Manhattan outing, stopping by social club Zero Bond in a bustier-style brown leather crop top with hook-and-eye closures trailing down the front and black leather pants with overt stitching and a lace-up front. Kardashian paired the early aughts look with simple black sandals and a set of cross-bearing chains.
Busy as always, the mother of four has been cropping up all over the world this summer: the Vatican, Palm Springs, our Instagram feeds …
On Friday, Kardashian shared an image of herself sitting on the bow of a boat, soaking up rays in a purple bikini.
The SKIMS founder and self-proclaimed "supportive sister" shared another bikini post earlier this week, when she posed in a teal suit and branded trucker hat with a bottle of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.