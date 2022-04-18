Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Wore Twinning Swimsuits in Kim's Sweet Birthday Shoutout

When it comes to Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's relationship, we're used to seeing a little sibling drama every now and again (Remember that infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians tussle?). But Kim's latest Instagram post is here to remind her 301 million Instagram followers that though they may bicker, she'll always have nothing but love for her older sis.

Kim and kourtney kardashian brown leather catsuits Credit: Getty Images

On Monday, Kim took to the social platform to share a series of snaps in honor of Kourt's 43rd birthday. The sisters were pictured posing in matching bright blue SKIMS swimsuits while standing on the beach and diving into the ocean water. Kim wore a two-piece swimsuit consisting of a cropped tank bikini top and mid-waist swim bike shorts for the occasion, while Kourtney opted for a scoop neck one-piece with a high-cut leg. The two oldest Kardashians appeared to go bare-faced as they soaked up the sun.

Kim's carousel was accompanied by a birthday shoutout for her older sister. "Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you!" Kim captioned the post. "Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren't on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!"

The SKIMS founder wasn't the only Kar-Jenner to wish the eldest a happy birthday — Kris and Kholé got in on the Instagram shoutouts, too. The matriarch shared some adorable childhood photos of Kourt to honor her "first born little angel" and "very special best friend," while Khloé dug into the archives to give followers a glimpse into a Cabo trip from 2005.