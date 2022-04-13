Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Kourtney and Travis Barker's Plans to Have a Baby

Kim Kardashian is holding out hope for more Kar-Jenner babies . During a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is finally airing today, the reality star revealed that she thinks her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé (and sort-of husband) Travis Barker still have a shot at having children together.

"You'll see their journey [on our new show], and I think when you find love that you can't live without — and there's still a chance, she's in her early 40s — I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby," Kim told DeGeneres before adding that the couple will "share their whole story" on the new Hulu show, The Kardashians, which premieres April 14.