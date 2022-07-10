Kim and Khloé Kardashian Do Matching Sisters Style in Tiny Black Bikinis

Nothing says summer more than a tropical getaway — or rather, a Kardashian in a bikini on said getaway.

Following up her 38th birthday party, Khloé Kardashian continued the celebrations with a family vacation to Turks and Caicos, and, naturally, the scenery called for a swimsuit-only dress code. On Instagram, her older sister Kim shared a glimpse at the island's envy-inducing crystal-clear waters and blue skies, as well as the duo's matching sisters style.

Both wearing black bikinis, Kim, for her part, opted for a traditional triangle top and string bottoms, while Khloé went for one with flossy straps. In one photo, Kim and Khloé, who also twinned with oversized sunglasses and platinum blonde hair, flashed peace signs while posing in the water, and in another image, Khloé splashed the camera as Kim stood by with a sly smile.

The SKIMS founder aptly captioned the photo dump, "Khloé's Bday Trip."

In addition to Kim, Khloé was also joined on the trip (dubbed "Kamp Koko") by her 4-year-old daughter True, brother Rob Kardashian, and her niece Dream. The group borrowed Kylie Jenner's private jet for the getaway, and once they landed, they strictly spent their time in their bathing suits in the ocean. "Do Not Disturb… We are having fun," Khloé wrote alongside her own slideshow of snapshots on Instagram.