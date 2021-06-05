Kim Kardashian Reportedly Has No Regrets About Filing for Divorce from Kanye West
"She's convinced that she made the right decision."
It's been three months since Kim Kardashian first filed for divorce from Kanye West, and she's reportedly living without any regrets.
According to a source at People, Kim has officially made peace with her choice to end their marriage after nearly sevens years. "Kim is doing great," the insider said. "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though."
The source added, "She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."
Kardashian and West's children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and 2-year-old Psalm — are also said to be "doing well," and their dad visits them "often."
During this week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim broke her silence on what led to her and Kanye's split. "I honestly can't do this anymore," she cried to her sisters following a fight between her and the rapper. "Why am I still in this like, place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job."
She continued, "I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything." Kim went on to reveal that she felt like a "failure" and "loser" for not being able to salvage her third marriage.
Since then, Kim has embraced being single. Back in April, another source told E! News that Kim is relieved to "no longer be in limbo with Kanye" and is "having a lot of fun."
"She's feeling a lot lighter with that weight off her back," the insider said at the time. "She is not worried anymore and is enjoying her freedom. She is loving being able to do what she wants and make plans for herself. She is doing very well and is happy."