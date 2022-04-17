Kim Kardashian's High-Slit Skirt Expertly Showcased Her Extreme Lace-Up Heels
Kim Kardashian and her signature brand of sexy made an unexpected arrival at Coachella over the weekend. Kim — who made her first and only appearance at the music festival back in 2019 to support ex Kanye West's Sunday Service — attended the event for a second time in an outfit that was less of a cliche, and more in tune with her personal style.
Putting a sophisticated spin on concert dressing, Kim showed up to the 2022 Revolve Festival wearing a monochromatic look that consisted of a gray, one-shoulder crop top and a matching high-slit knit skirt. She rolled the skirt's waistline down to show off her toned midriff, while the garment's thigh-grazing opening in front expertly showcased her extreme lace-up heeled sandals that criss-crossed past her knees.
Kim accessorized with futuristic, wraparound sunglasses and a sturdy silver handbag, and styled her long dark hair in natural waves.
Ahead of the event, Kim was prepping for Easter brunch and showed off her festive tablescape on her Instagram Story. Her holiday spread included elaborate charcuterie boards, pastel eggs, cornichons (tiny pickles), and cupcakes adorned with bunny ears and yellow baby chicks.