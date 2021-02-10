Kim Kardashian Shows Off a $20,000 Hermès Bag That North Finger Painted As a Baby
"I knew she would be such a great artist. Right North?"
Kim Kardashian is trying to prove a point.
After Twitter had too much to say about North West's viral oil painting, Kardashian went extra lengths to prove North's artistic talent.
On Tuesday, the shapewear mogul took to Instagram to post a message about people claiming North's painting was fake.
"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete," she wrote. "
She continued to post articles and tweets to her Instagram story defending North's "masterpiece." A couple of tweets also included a picture of Kardashian's one birthday gift from when North was still a baby.
The gift? A $20,000 (!!) Hermès bag finger painted by a baby North that Kanye West gifted to her for her 34th birthday. To further show off North's artistic ability, Kardashian pulled out the bag and posted it to her story.
"I just wanted to look at this masterpiece, guys," she said in the video. "I knew she would be such a great artist. Right North?"