Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Summer Version of Her Go-To Black Catsuit

Kim Kardashian is getting in the summer mindset, and that includes a warm-weather iteration of her signature look: a black catsuit. Last week, Kardashian stepped out in a jet-black, side boob-baring halter jumpsuit that stayed true to the reality star's sense of style.

In photos obtained by People, Kardashian arrived at a studio in Los Angeles for a SKIMS photo shoot wearing the skin-tight jumper that had attached stiletto boots and a thermal blanket-esque jacket by Balenciaga. She wore the metallic silver raincoat off her shoulders and slouched down her arms. Her platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle, and she accessorized with black sporty sunglasses.

Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was also recently spotted out with her son Saint. In footage obtained by TMZ, Pete and Saint held hands while doing some shopping at an outdoor mall in LA. Kim was allegedly not in attendance at the outing.

The SKIMS founder finally opened up about her relationship with the comedian on last week's episode of The Kardashians. "I mean I think that just I never knew that you could be so happy watching TV series and going to the gym," Kim told her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. "Like I actually don't care if I go out like this and have no makeup on. It's the most refreshing feeling to not feel like, 'Oh my god.'"