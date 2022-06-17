Kim Kardashian Wore a Flashy Swimsuit to Paddle Board With Pete Davidson

The content we deserve on a Friday.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on June 17, 2022

Kim Kardashian is giving the people what they want: more Kete (K)content. The reality star is still sharing content from her tropical getaway with boyfriend Pete Davidson, and her latest Instagram drop is nothing short of premium. On Friday, Kardashian posted a carousel to her grid with a series of photos and videos from the couple's paddle boarding excursion.

The first snap in the series is a selfie taken by the comedian with the shapewear mogul in the background perched on a long red board. Kim is holding both arms in the air with an oar in one hand. Other pictures and clips — seemingly taken by Davidson — show Kardashian rowing in the clear, blue water, as well as taking a break to strike a couple of poses on her board.

Kim Kardashian Looking Up At Pete Davidson Ocean Picture Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Other images capture cute couple moments between the two. In one shot, Kardashian looks up at Davidson, accentuating their obvious height difference, and the duo is all smiles. Another portrait taken from above shows the two wading in the water with their arms around each other.

"Stranded 📍," Kim captioned the post. In the series of pics, Kim donned a metallic silver-and-black bandeau-style swimsuit top with matching high-waisted bottoms. In the other shots, she wore black bike shorts over the bikini.

But the social media guru didn't stop there. She also uploaded a ton of hilarious videos to her Instagram Story, in which Pete does his best to be an IG boyfriend. "Our few attempts at trying to get content coming up ..." Kim warned her 318 million followers. The recording taken by Davidson showed Kim posing in front of an idyllic beach and palm tree. Another Story post captured Kim splashing around in the water with Pete behind the camera insisting she do it again. "I can't tell if he's making fun of me?!?!"

A few slides later, she shared a video in which she says "Hi!" to the camera, followed by a chuckle from Pete. This caption confirmed her suspicions, "Oh he's making fun of me," she wrote with three laugh-crying emojis.

It turns out, the Saturday Night Live alumnus ended up getting a lot of content for his girlfriend. She shared a few more clips from the water, as well as a couple recordings of the two going for a romantic bike ride. She concluded, "He turned out to be the best photog and we got the cutest pics and just had so much fun trying!"

