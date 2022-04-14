Kim Kardashian's Latest Outfit Is the Sartorial Equivalent of the Flame Emoji

Ahead of the premiere of The Kardashians, the reality star grabbed lunch with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé in Woodland Hills, Calif. wearing an outfit that's the sartorial equivalent of the flame emoji. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, she paired a black turtleneck emblazoned with red, yellow, and orange flames across the front with a red leather wrap skirt, matching gloves, and thigh-high boots in the same shade. Adding more chaos to an already chaotic outfit, Kim accessorized with a pair of furry-rimmed sunglasses and a coordinating fuzzy purse.