Kim Kardashian's Latest Outfit Is the Sartorial Equivalent of the Flame Emoji
Forget the red dress dancing lady emoji, because Kim Kardashian, a trend-setter, is personifying another popular digital icon with her latest look.
Ahead of the premiere of The Kardashians, the reality star grabbed lunch with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé in Woodland Hills, Calif. wearing an outfit that's the sartorial equivalent of the flame emoji. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, she paired a black turtleneck emblazoned with red, yellow, and orange flames across the front with a red leather wrap skirt, matching gloves, and thigh-high boots in the same shade. Adding more chaos to an already chaotic outfit, Kim accessorized with a pair of furry-rimmed sunglasses and a coordinating fuzzy purse.
Her hair was styled pin-straight and parted down the middle. Meanwhile, makeup-wise, the beauty mogul opted for a nude-lined lip and bronzed skin.
Last night, the KarJenner family's new reality series The Kardashians dropped on Hulu, and during the first episode, Kim's 2002 sex tape was a major storyline. Spotting a picture of her "cry-face" alongside the phrase "Kim's new sex tape" on her son Saint's iPad at a family barbecue, the mom of four kept her cool in the moment, but later broke down in tears while discussing the potential unreleased footage with her ex Kanye West.
"Over my dead body is this s--- going to happen to me again," she said to West. "I just want it gone. This is not going to f--- with me."
Kardashian continued to explain in a confessional, telling producers, "For 20 years, this has been held over my head of this mistake … or is it a mistake? It was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip, we film a video. It's embarrassing for that to be out there but it's not the most scandalous thing and I'm not going to be made to feel that way. I'm just human."