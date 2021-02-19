Kim Kardashian Has Filed for Divorce From Kanye West
The news comes after months of split rumors.
Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West, TMZ reports.
The outlet has sources claiming the divorce is "as amicable as a divorce can be." Kardashian is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four children, and sources say West is fine with the arrangement. Kardashian and West are reportedly "committed" to co-parenting together.
TMZ also reports neither party is contesting the prenup, and that they're already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement.
The divorce news comes after months of rumors about an impending split.
"Kanye is not doing well," a source told People recently. "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim."