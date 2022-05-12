Kanye West Compared Kim Kardashian's Outfit at the WSJ Innovator Awards to Marge Simpson

Kim Kardashian admitted to having a fashion identity crisis after splitting from Kanye West in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

During a candid chat with her sister Kourtney, the reality star revealed that she was "having panic attacks" after she no longer could consult with her ex-husband about what to wear. Kanye began styling Kim when they began dating in 2011, and he infamously cleaned out her entire closet at the beginning of their courtship. "I got to a point where I would just like ask him for advice for everything even down to what I wear," Kim told Kourtney. "Even now I'm having like panic attacks like, 'What. Do. I. Wear?'"

She added that Kanye styled her Saturday Night Live looks, but when it came time for the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in October, Kim dressed herself. "I was like, how do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?" she said. Ultimately, Kim decided on a skintight dark brown leather dress from her Fendi x SKIMS collaboration with matching gloves and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She left the back zipper of the garment partially undone to reveal a pair of snakeskin boots underneath.

Kim Kardashian WSJ Innovator Awards 2021 Credit: Getty

Kanye apparently wasn't a fan of the outfit and called Kim the next day with his critique. "He told me my career was over and showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," the fashion entrepreneur revealed, to which Kourtney didn't know what to say.