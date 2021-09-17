Kim Kardashian Explained That Viral Photo of Her and Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala

And what the sisters actually said to each other.

Love it or hate it, Kim Kardashian's head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit was the most-talked about look at the Met Gala. In addition to debates over whether or not it fit the night's theme, Kim's outfit inspired countless memes — including one of her and sister Kendall Jenner's awkward red carpet moment.

In the viral photo, Kim faces Jenner with her arms extended, while the supermodel looks genuinely confused by who is speaking to her. The photo was left up to interpretation by fans, with their imaginations reaching far and wide as to what the sisters might've said to each other.

Turns out, they weren't completely off base. On Thursday, Kim set the record straight as to what was going on when the photo was taken, revealing that she really couldn't see through her face covering. "Kendall was calling my name and I couldn't see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress 😭," Kardashian explained on her Instagram Story, The Daily Mail reports.

Earlier this week, Kim defended herself against critics who said her look didn't embody the Met Gala's theme of American Independence. "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!," she fired back alongside a gallery of her outfit, which consisted of a black jersey cowl as well as a bodysuit, coordinating boots and gloves, and "pantaleggings."