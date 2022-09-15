Kim Kardashian Wore a Corset with a Cutout Straight Down the Middle

The sexy top just got even sexier.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on September 15, 2022 @ 09:18AM
Kim Kardashian Cutout Corset
Photo: YouTube

The corset just got a whole lot sexier, thanks to Kim Kardashian's latest iteration of the lingerie-inspired top.

Last night, the reality star made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and wore a provocative take on the already-racy corset trend. For the late-night talk, Kim slipped on a silver metallic bustier that was split right down the middle with an even larger cutout at the midriff. She paired the spliced top with matching high-waisted pants and gunmetal gray cuffs on each wrist, as well as a coordinating cocktail ring. Her long blonde hair had dark roots and was worn down in loose waves with a middle part.

During the show, Kim touched on her recent split from Pete Davidson and confirmed that she's "happily single" right now. But when she's ready to find love again, she's probably not going to date another celebrity.

When asked about how she goes about finding a partner, Kim responded, "I haven't really thought about it because I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that." She went on to share, "But I think my next route, I feel like I have to do something, go to different places. Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing."

"So, I don't know, maybe a hospital and meet a doctor, a law firm. I think it's going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that's maybe what I envision in the future," Kim said, adding that even an astronaut at NASA wouldn't be out of the question.

