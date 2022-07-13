Kim Kardashian's Monochromatic Moment Included Summer's Most Beloved Controversial Pant

Because when has she ever feared a little controversy?

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer.

Published on July 13, 2022
Kim Kardashian
When it comes to her outfits, Kim Kardashian has long proven she's not one to pay much attention to controversy — in fact, she kind of thrives off it. Taking a break from her signature pants-boots and bug-eyed sunglasses, the fashion darling recently decided to back yet another long-debated trend by sporting the baggiest pair of cargo pants while out in New York City.

On Tuesday, Kardashian was seen leaving the Ritz-Carlton along with her daughters North and Chicago West who wore matching black outfits and (casual) Balenciaga bags. Kim decided to take her monochromatic look in a different direction, instead wearing a beige ensemble comprised of a sheer racerback bodysuit and oversized gray and green cargo pants. A long-strapped black leather bag and pointy beige heels completed Kim's casual look, and she wore her blonde hair slicked into a bun with a middle part.

The outing came just a day after Kim posted a series of never-before-seen photos from a Palm Springs pool day with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, to Instagram. Not only did the pictures show off Pete's new tattoo — "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign in cursive script in honor of their first kiss on Saturday Night Live — but it gave us a clear look at his "KNSCP" ink that pays tribute to Kim and her four children.

While Kim revealed that she had introduced Pete to her children earlier this year, the former SNL cast member recently got candid about plans for a family of his own. In a sneak peek for the second season of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart series, Davidson shared that he considers himself a "family guy."

"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny," Pete said. "It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

