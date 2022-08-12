Kim Kardashian Choking on a Tequila Shot May be the Most Relatable Thing She's Ever Done

Kim's only flaw: she can't hang.

Published on August 12, 2022
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Kylie Jenner TikTok

Since Kim Kardashian's day-to-day life consists of gracing magazine covers, sharing photos with her 329 million Instagram followers, and dating (and/or breaking up with) A-list celebrities, it's safe to say she's not necessarily the most relatable gal in the world. But the SKIMS founder did, however, give us a glimpse into one aspect of her life we may all see in our own when she took — and subsequently choked on — a rare shot of tequila at Kylie Jenner's 25th birthday party this week.

The hilarious moment in question occurred during Jenner's celebratory yacht party, which she documented in a montage and posted to her TikTok account on Thursday. Amid clips showing off the lavish location, fireworks show, and star-studded festivities, Kim (who's been open about her mostly sober lifestyle in the past) surprised everyone at one point in the video by asking to get in on the drinking fun.

"Does anyone have a shot I can take?" Kim asked off camera. The inquiry was of course met with a chorus of cheers as the shot panned to Kardashian sitting on the couch wearing an orange one-shoulder netted maxi dress with her long platinum hair styled in beachy waves. After cutting to clips of Kylie, who wore a stunning glitzy cocktail dress, opening presents with her daughter and nieces, the TikTok then ended with everyone taking the shot while toasting to Jenner's birthday.

While most of Kylie's crew had no issue downing the alcohol — chased with an orange slice, of course — Kim showed that she's a bit out of practice by immediately choking on the shot, spitting it back into her cup, and commenting, "That is so fucking nasty." Plenty of TikTok users were quick to call out the meme-able moment in the caption, but don't worry, Kim. We've all been there before.

