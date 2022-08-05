Kim Kardashian Proved She's a Supportive Ex by Matching With Her Daughters in Yeezy Shades

Family bonding, but make it a photoshoot.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa.

Published on August 5, 2022
Kim Kardashian is proving once again that there's no bad blood between her and ex-husband Kanye West — but this time, she did it in the most fashionable way. On Thursday, the mother-of-four shared a behind-the-scenes photo dump of a futuristic-themed photoshoot for Kanye's clothing brand, Yeezy, and both of their daughters got in on the action, too.

Aptly captioned, "YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ," the collaborative post showed Kardashian posing alongside her daughter Chicago West in matching latex ensembles and shiny silver Yeezy shades. While Kim opted for a black mock-neck catsuit with long sleeve-gloves to accompany her platinum blonde waves, Chicago sported a cute sleeveless dress and pigtail buns with face-framing braids in the photos.

Of course, Kim's oldest daughter, North West, couldn't be excluded from the family affair, but she skipped the group selfie in favor of a solo shot (duh!). In the snap, North showed off a similar outfit to Chi's and wore her natural curls parted down the middle. All three girls accessorized the mommy-and-me matching moment with the exact same pair of bug-eye reflective Yeezy sunglasses in the photos, which call to mind the Balenciaga styles Kim has been wearing everywhere this summer.

Kim's supportive post comes shortly after a source told Us Weekly that she and Kanye, who also share sons Saint and Psalm, have started to master co-parenting. "Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting very well as of late," the source shared. "They are very civil with each other and right now, there are no issues. They are both treating each other with mutual respect."

