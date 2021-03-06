Kim Kardashian Compared Britney Spears's Cruel Media Coverage to Her Own "Traumatizing" Treatment
Kardashian recalled how the tabloids body-shamed her during her first pregnancy.
After watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary, Kim Kardashian is opening up about her own negative experience with the tabloids. On Friday, the reality star shared her sympathy for Spears in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, revealing that the pop star's unfair media treatment reminded her of the body-shaming reports that surfaced during her first pregnancy.
"So I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her. The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person," Kim wrote. "No matter how public someone's life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment."
She went on to share several tabloid headlines ("Kim's Body Struggle," "Dumped at 200 Lbs"), as well as paparazzi photos of her eating from when she was pregnant with North. At the time, Kim suffered from preeclampsia, which caused significant swelling and for her to go into labor six weeks early. "I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like — as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media," the mom of four said. "Looking at all of the photos of myself online and in magazines made me so insecure and I had this fear of wondering if I ever would get my pre baby body back."
Kim added, "I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me."
The reality star concluded her message with some advice to those "involved in the business of shaming and bullying," asking them to reconsider their tactics. She wrote, "You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I've learned through my own experiences that it's always better to lead with kindness."
Kim is just one of many celebrities who have rallied to support Spears after the release of the Hulu documentary. Kacey Musgraves, Sarah Jessica Parker, Courtney Love, and more took to social media to express their concern for the "Toxic" singer, and Brit's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake even issued a public apology to her.