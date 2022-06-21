Kim Kardashian Just Took a Page From Her Sisters' Books With a New Blunt Bob Haircut

Kim Kardashian shocked the world (for better or for worse) by infamously showing up to the 2022 Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" gown with platinum blonde hair. Following fashion's biggest night, the reality star opted to keep her bleached locks (she even got boyfriend Pete Davidson to match her). But now, she's debuting a new haircut to go along with her frosted color.

On Tuesday, Kardashian stepped out in New York City to do a little press for her new skincare line, SKKN by Kim with a long blunt bob that looks awfully similar to her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian's signature 'dos. Kim wore her hair straight and parted down the middle with the ends flipped inwards.

Getty Images

Kim unsurprisingly paired her cut with her go-to: Balenciaga pantaleggings in red, blue, and silver and a cropped white tee. She accessorized with a blingy Le Cagole shoulder bag and rectangular reflective shades.

During an appearance on Today, Kim opened up to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her relationship with Davidson and if marriage is in the cards for them. "I'm going to be really cautious because I have proved that maybe I am not the best at it, and I don't want to make that mistake again. Sometimes, I just think should I be in one of those relationships like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell?" she joked. "It seems to be working out for them."

She added, "It feels good to have some that you can really laugh with and just be yourself with. I'm like completely 100% myself and that is just the best feeling."