Kim Kardashian Debuted Bleached Eyebrows While Modeling Sheer Lingerie

More than a month after going platinum blonde for the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian finally decided to bleach her eyebrows to match her new hair. Perhaps, it's an indication that the peroxide dye job is officially here to stay? Maybe.

On Friday, Kim debuted her lightened brows during a new SKIMS photoshoot while modeling the brand's latest collection of sheer lingerie. She shared a video of the campaign on Instagram, and in it, the reality star is seen posing on silky white sheets in a transparent high-neck nightgown, a see-through chiffon bra and a matching black thong, and a cropped white tank top paired with garter-style ruffled bottoms and coordinating stockings. Kim teamed the lingerie with the perfect nude lip and a soft smoky eye, while her blonde hair was worn down in tousled waves with a middle part.

Speaking of romance, Kardashian's latest sexy photoshoot came a just day after she revealed that she and boyfriend Pete Davidson are doing "really, really good" during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. "Pete and I have been dating for a few months," she explained while speaking with producers. "We're doing really, really good. Pete said 'I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew. He said 'I give it four months in and you're gonna be obsessed.' I was like, okay, we'll see…" When asked if they use the L-word with each other, she quipped, "I don't know if that's any of your business."