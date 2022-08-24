Celebrity Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Beat Hillary Clinton in a Legal Quiz Kim is my lawyer. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Kim Kardashian is flexing her legal knowledge in a clip from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docu-series, Gutsy. In a video obtained by People, Kardashian and the former secretary of state face off in a quiz putting their expertise in law to the test. Prior to the start of the game, Hillary quiped that Kardashian may have a leg up in this competition, to which Chelsea replied, "Kim has studied more recently than you." The reality star just passed the baby bar exam late last year, after all. Kim Kardashian Paired a Backless Catsuit With the Tiniest Bag Ever Chelsea, who acted as the official quizzer, first asked a question about the use of deadly force. Kardashian buzzed in quickly before expertly answering the inquiry. After a few more rounds of queries, we see Kardashian beat Clinton by a landslide of 11-4. The former presidential candidate later told the publication that it was quite the humbling it experience. "Oh, it was heartbreaking!" she said. Chelsea chirped that her mom needed to more so work on her reaction time in hitting the button. "Sometimes I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn't hit the buzzer in time," Chelsea said. "Well I was also really intrigued by how well she did!" Hillary added. "I wanted to put the spotlight on her — not that she needs it. But she worked really hard." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit