Kim Kardashian's Bubblegum-Pink Outfit Solidified Her Spot as the Poster Child for Barbiecore

We all know Kim Kardashian is the queen of selfies (lest you forget, she filled an entire coffee table book full of 'em!), and now it seems she's passing her photo snapping skills on to the next generation. For her latest Instagram post, Kim kept it in the family when sourcing her photoshoot production talent while casually reminding us once and for all that she's basically a real-life Barbie.

On Sunday, the A-lister posted a series of professional-grade photos to the social platform captioned, "Pics by North 💕💞," in reference to her oldest daughter who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West. If an 8-year-old photog wasn't impressive enough, the bubblegum pink outfit Kim sported in the pictures was equally awe-worthy. Giving us her Barbiecore best, Kardashian flexed her posing chops on a pink satin bedspread while wearing a cropped Balenciaga zip-up hoodie with high-waisted nylon stiletto boot pants.

Continuing the Barbie theme, Kim accessorized with a pink bedazzled Balenciaga handbag, silver sunglasses, and a pastel-pink manicure. She opted for a bronzy glam and a mauve lip to finish the look and wore her newly bleached blonde hair slightly wet and parted down the middle.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram