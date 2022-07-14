Kim Kardashian Elevated the '90s Tracksuit With a Designer Twist

Ditching Juicy Couture tracksuits for swishy ones.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 14, 2022
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. Photo: Backgrid

Throughout Kim Kardashian's stay in New York City this week, she's managed to turn the front door of the Ritz-Carlton into her own personal runway (just Kim things!). And only a day after she was spotted leaving in a racerback tank and the baggiest cargo pants, the SKIMS founder was ready to hit the town once again while wearing an elevated take on a beloved '90s staple.

On Wednesday, Kim stepped out of the hotel solo while rocking a black, white, and navy swishy nylon Balenciaga tracksuit. The baggy athleisure look featured a mock neck design, which Kim zipped all the way to the top, symmetrical white stripes, and Balenciaga's logo on the left side of the chest. Kardashian paired the set with casual black tennis shoes and her signature bug-eye-style sunglasses (also from the fashion house), and she wore her brown-rooted platinum blonde hair slicked into a bun with a middle part.

Kim's outing came just hours before it was revealed that her sister Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second child with ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The two currently share their four-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and their family's new addition will arrive via surrogate. According to a statement from a representative for Khloé, the expecting mom feels "incredibly grateful" for the opportunity to expand her family.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative for Khloé told People. TMZ initially reported the news. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

