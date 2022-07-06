Celebrity Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Just Wore a Swimsuit Over Her Signature Pant Boots And she walked in the Paris Balenciaga show alongside Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Kim Kardashian has been on a Balenciaga tour de force around Paris the last couple of days. And the reality star has been getting creative with her signature pant boots look (see her neon pantaleggings and a camo crop top). One outfit combined her go-to with a very unexpected piece: a swimsuit. On Tuesday, Kardashian stepped out in Paris for Fashion Week wearing black spandex leggings (with attached shoes, of course) underneath a Balenciaga FW 2018 swimsuit printed with an image of a fictional boyband that the brand named Speedhunters. A list of fake tour dates covered the bottom of the lace-up halter suit. Kim kept her accessories to a minimum, save for a black faux fur handbag. Her platinum blonde hair was worn in beachy waves and parted down the middle. Kim Kardashian's Shiny Silver Metallic Bikini Looks Straight Out of the Future Since Kim is the new face of the brand and practically a walking ad, the design house saw it fitting to have the businesswoman walk in their Fall 2022 couture show. On the runway she wore a black square-neck, bodysuit with attached gloves and boots layered under a matching asymmetric silk skirt. The shapewear connoisseur was joined by actress Nicole Kidman, pop star Dua Lipa, model Bella Hadid, and bona fide fashion icon Naomi Campbell for the soon-to-be viral runway moment. Kidman wore a metallic silver, one-shoulder gown, Lipa modeled a highlighter yellow minidress with a long train, Hadid donned a green A-line dress, and Campbell shut down the runway in an extremely campy, black ballgown. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit