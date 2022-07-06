Kim Kardashian Just Wore a Swimsuit Over Her Signature Pant Boots

Kim Kardashian has been on a Balenciaga tour de force around Paris the last couple of days. And the reality star has been getting creative with her signature pant boots look (see her neon pantaleggings and a camo crop top). One outfit combined her go-to with a very unexpected piece: a swimsuit.

On Tuesday, Kardashian stepped out in Paris for Fashion Week wearing black spandex leggings (with attached shoes, of course) underneath a Balenciaga FW 2018 swimsuit printed with an image of a fictional boyband that the brand named Speedhunters. A list of fake tour dates covered the bottom of the lace-up halter suit. Kim kept her accessories to a minimum, save for a black faux fur handbag. Her platinum blonde hair was worn in beachy waves and parted down the middle.

Since Kim is the new face of the brand and practically a walking ad, the design house saw it fitting to have the businesswoman walk in their Fall 2022 couture show. On the runway she wore a black square-neck, bodysuit with attached gloves and boots layered under a matching asymmetric silk skirt.

The shapewear connoisseur was joined by actress Nicole Kidman, pop star Dua Lipa, model Bella Hadid, and bona fide fashion icon Naomi Campbell for the soon-to-be viral runway moment. Kidman wore a metallic silver, one-shoulder gown, Lipa modeled a highlighter yellow minidress with a long train, Hadid donned a green A-line dress, and Campbell shut down the runway in an extremely campy, black ballgown.