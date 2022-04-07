Kim Kardashian Just Posed in a Skin-Tight Backless Dress With Cutouts

Kim Kardashian may have appeared in an ABC special alongside her family on Wednesday night, but flash forward just a few hours later and the fashion icon was more than prepared to remind everyone that she is the main character — and she shared a series of pictures with her 298 million Instagram followers to prove it.

On Thursday, Kim flexed her posing chops in front of a blue marble backdrop while wearing a strapless white silky dress with midriff-baring stomach cutouts. Ever the professional, Kim was sure to let us see her look from every angle — which included a shot of the single clear strap that held the backless dress together. Kim let her skin-tight outfit take center stage by skipping accessories and leaving her long hair to fall in soft waves down her back.

The Kardashian captioned the carousel of photos, "love me for me, OK?" The love-themed post seems pretty timely as updates on her whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson continue to make headlines. Kim's post comes shortly after sources reported that the couple is ready to take their relationship "to the next level," and came only days after Kim gushed about her beau during a Good Morning America appearance.