Kim Kardashian Paired a Backless Catsuit With the Tiniest Bag Ever

It's about fashion, not function.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on August 19, 2022
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images

If there's one piece that describes Kim Kardashain's style over the past year, it's the catsuit. Besides the fact that she wears them constantly (Date nights! Yacht trips! Magazine covers!), the effortlessly sexy clothing item truly embodies the essence of Kim's entire wardrobe. And while we could never get tired of Kardashian's go-to look, her latest iteration included a few tweaks that certainly kept the tried and true piece interesting.

On Thursday, the SKIMS founder stepped out in the skin-tight ensemble while attending younger sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila event in Malibu. The newly-single Kim arrived alone at the event, sporting a head-turning gray halter catsuit that featured a completely open back. Elevating the look even further, Kardashian accessorized with knee-high green boots and the tiniest glitzy silver Balenciaga purse, and she wore her butt-skimming platinum locks in beachy waves parted down the middle.

While Kim may be one of the most influential fashion It Girls by night, her outing came the same day that she proved she's just another embarrassing mom by day. In a video posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, Kardashian shared a hilarious moment where she trolled her oldest daughter, North West while driving in the car with her niece Penelope Disick.

"Sing it, girls!" the mother of four said while singing along to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor." Although North seemed to oblige at first, she quickly begged her pop to stop recording. "Mom! Mom, please delete that!" North pleaded as Kim remained completely unbothered while playfully laughing in the driver's seat.

