Kim Kardashian Redefined the American Dream With Bleached Brows and Patriotic Underwear

Kim Kardashian is showing off much more than just some American pride in her latest photo shoot. The reality star and business woman posed on the cover of Interview Magazine's September issue with the same Internet-breaking formula as her 2014 Paper magazine cover.

On Tuesday, the publication dropped an American Dream-themed cover starring Kardashian who stood in front of an American flag while wearing a Canadian (ironic!) tuxedo with the jeans partially pulled down revealing a white jockstrap. Kardashian's platinum blonde hair was cut into a layered, wolf haircut that matched her bleached brows.

In other images from the shoot (shared on her personal Instagram) Kardashian modeled an Interview T-shirt, a "made in the U.S.A." crop top, and patriotic underwear, which she paired with a leather jacket.

The interview set out to paint Kardashian's success as the newest iteration of the American Dream. Her career has taken many turns from reality star turned businesswoman to a law student. The SKIMS founder opened up about how her law studies have helped her understand the status of the country.

"I'm studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding the process of how Roe v. Wade got overturned — it's fascinating and scary," she said. "Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress — it's really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy. If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy. I always believed people should live their lives exactly how they want to, so it's really scary to see all of this happening."

Elsewhere in the story, Kardashian also teased a new true crime podcast she's launching called The System. "The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio," she shared. She didn't reveal a premiere date but added, "There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled — or mishandled — and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth."