Kanye West Is Still Not Talking "Directly" to Kim Kardashian
They're still working out the details of their divorce.
Last month, sources close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West revealed that the two aren't speaking to one another. In the time since, things haven't gotten better. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian is treating the situation like "another episode" and focusing on herself and her children.
"Kim sees this as Kanye having another episode and it is definitely concerning to her, especially in regard to their kids," a source said. "Kim is just taking the time to focus on herself and her family and continuing to work and grow her business."
Kardashian has spoken out about West's struggles with bipolar disorder in the past. Back in July 2020, West tweeted that he wanted to divorce her. Though his tweets were later deleted, Kardashian posted a lengthy note to her Instagram Stories.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she wrote. "But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."
Kardashian cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce back in February. ET notes that she and West have a prenuptial agreement and that she is "seeking joint and legal custody of their four children."
"The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier," a separate source told ET earlier this month. "Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future."